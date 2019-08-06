Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.31

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 56850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Orocobre from C$6.60 to C$5.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Orocobre alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 41.77 and a current ratio of 49.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62. The firm has a market cap of $656.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.