Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 155 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,959,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HELE traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $145.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.60. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $153.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sidoti downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

