Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in LHC Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 65.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in LHC Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 45,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.17. 24,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,738. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.84 and a twelve month high of $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $502.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $383,066.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,386,197.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $5,314,613. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

