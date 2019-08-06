Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,450. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,806 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $39,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,556 shares of company stock valued at $307,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

