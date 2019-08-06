Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 320 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 287.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $181,000.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. 4,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

In other news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $146,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 10,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $604,695.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,463.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,398 shares of company stock valued at $982,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

