Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 300 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 121,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,593.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,029,166.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,131.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

FCN stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,659. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

