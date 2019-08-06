Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,100 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,771,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,106,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 279,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. 311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,802. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.17. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $835.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.47 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

