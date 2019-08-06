OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

OSUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, CFO Roberto Cuca purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $184,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,124. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

