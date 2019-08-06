Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3.72. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.82% of Optical Cable worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

