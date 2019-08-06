Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We anticipate 2Q royalties from NARCAN of ~$6.165MM. Opiant is slated to report 2Q results post-close on August 8th, and we anticipate a strong topline and bottom line beat.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $365,000. Corporate insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.