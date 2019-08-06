Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $517.03 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $517.03 million and $119.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00008270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, OKEx and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001875 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,255,142 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BitMart, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bitbns, OKEx, Koinex, Upbit, Indodax, Huobi, Hotbit, Bibox, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.