onG.social One Day Volume Reaches $16,478.00 (ONG)

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, onG.social has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One onG.social token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. onG.social has a market capitalization of $832,627.00 and approximately $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get onG.social alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00242187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.01276205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021584 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00098687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000456 BTC.

onG.social Profile

onG.social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . onG.social’s official website is somee.social . The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . onG.social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social

onG.social Token Trading

onG.social can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade onG.social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase onG.social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for onG.social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for onG.social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.