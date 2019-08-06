Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.67 Million

Analysts expect that Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) will post $60.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Onespan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.70 million. Onespan reported sales of $52.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onespan will report full-year sales of $232.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $235.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $254.36 million, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $255.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Onespan.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Onespan had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $487,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Clements purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,197.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Onespan by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Onespan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Onespan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Onespan during the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

OSPN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. 372,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Onespan has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $529.53 million, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

