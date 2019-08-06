ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $82.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Argus to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “average” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James cut ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.16.

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,615,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,115,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,526,000 after buying an additional 415,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,943,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,285,000 after buying an additional 295,729 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,125,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,297,000 after buying an additional 83,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in ONEOK by 6,877.6% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,706,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,667,673 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

