Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.15

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 94682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

