Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $80.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.08. 1,628,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $4,833,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 218.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $30,000.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

