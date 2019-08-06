ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $505,319.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $505,319.00 and $91,389.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001887 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030887 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003132 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153622 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004517 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000535 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

