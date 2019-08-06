Oceanlab Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (OCL)

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Oceanlab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Oceanlab has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Oceanlab has a market capitalization of $1,898.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oceanlab

OCL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oceanlab’s official website is www.oceanlab.eu

Buying and Selling Oceanlab

Oceanlab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oceanlab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oceanlab using one of the exchanges listed above.

