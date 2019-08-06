Obseva (OBSV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Obseva (NASDAQ: OBSV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2019 – Obseva was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2019 – Obseva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

7/29/2019 – Obseva had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Obseva had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Obseva was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – Obseva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Obseva SA has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Obseva SA will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Obseva by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Obseva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Obseva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Obseva by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Obseva by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

