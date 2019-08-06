Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. VF comprises about 2.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 630,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

