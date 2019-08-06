Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,409,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,466,000 after buying an additional 307,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,555,000 after buying an additional 724,613 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 86.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,003,000 after buying an additional 3,235,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,766,000 after buying an additional 696,326 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,167. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $937,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,480 shares of company stock worth $5,305,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James cut AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.96.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

