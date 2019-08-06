Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 1.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Nike by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Nike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Nike by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.02.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.60. 365,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. Nike’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

