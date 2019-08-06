Oak Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after purchasing an additional 956,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,319,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,786,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,344,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,427,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,040,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

NYSE MS traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. 5,318,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,029,962. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $50.84.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 16.06%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

