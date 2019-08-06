Oak Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $464,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

