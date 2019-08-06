Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,382 FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $66,831,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $5,383,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $3,531,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $3,308,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $2,147,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd acquired 16,807 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,107 shares of company stock valued at $209,152 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,182. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.