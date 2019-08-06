Nxt (NXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. In the last week, Nxt has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $23.28 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00030131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013771 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, Indodax, HitBTC, Upbit, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

