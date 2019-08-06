NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.42, approximately 5,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.