Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.74-0.81 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUS. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.63.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. 493,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

