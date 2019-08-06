Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 493,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,075. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NUS shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.