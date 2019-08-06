NOW’s (DNOW) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered NOW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded NOW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.33. NOW has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NOW had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NOW by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,670,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,928,000 after acquiring an additional 931,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,467,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after buying an additional 375,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of NOW by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,133,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 289,033 shares during the last quarter.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

