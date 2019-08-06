Novavax (NVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NVAX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 4,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,242. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95. Novavax has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright restated a “positive” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

