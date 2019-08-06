Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $30.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $769.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms have commented on NVMI. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

