Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $30.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $769.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms have commented on NVMI. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Earnings History for Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

