Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 12.13%.
Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. 1,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.65 million, a P/E ratio of -126.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.
