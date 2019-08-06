Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. 1,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.65 million, a P/E ratio of -126.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

