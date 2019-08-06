Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.25 to $2.45 EPS.

Shares of NWN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.74. 180,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,822. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.