Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total value of $4,833,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,363,295.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.83, for a total value of $2,717,280.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $15,278,689. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $343.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,158. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $170.26 and a 12 month high of $371.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

