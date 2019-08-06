Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 115,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,463. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $176.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

