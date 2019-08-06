Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,438. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $139.26 and a 52-week high of $167.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.