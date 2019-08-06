Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.30. 56,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,026. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

