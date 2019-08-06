Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,212.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.20. 8,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens set a $82.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.70.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.