Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $903,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,266 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 67,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 460,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,443,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $94,573,000 after acquiring an additional 118,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 85,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,079,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.