Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 4,704 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter valued at $222,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 18.2% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 98,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 84.0% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 212,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 97,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 74,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 714,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.43. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

