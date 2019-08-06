Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 3,008 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,957,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,445,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,609,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,433,000 after purchasing an additional 165,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 245,558 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,002.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,072,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,150 shares during the period. Finally, American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 766,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,203. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

