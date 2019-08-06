Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $325.50. Northgate shares last traded at $322.50, with a volume of 131,876 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northgate in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Northgate from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northgate in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northgate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 473 ($6.18).

Get Northgate alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $425.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 334.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 12.10 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Northgate’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

About Northgate (LON:NTG)

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.