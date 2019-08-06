Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $466-474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.06 million.Noodles & Co also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.08-0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.71.

NDLS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,591. The company has a market capitalization of $331.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

