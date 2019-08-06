Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBL. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NYSE NBL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.56.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 719.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

