NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given a $30.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Compass Point reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.50) on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on NMI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 20,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,698. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.29. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,092 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $114,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 4,923 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $129,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NMI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.