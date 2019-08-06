NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in NMI by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 88,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.50) on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. 464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $129,179.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $114,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

