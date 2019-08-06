NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases 7,000 Shares of Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned about 0.09% of Townsquare Media worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 81,857 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 41,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 71.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. 4,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,712. The stock has a market cap of $106.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Townsquare Media Inc has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

