NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

NiSource has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,245,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,725. NiSource has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NiSource news, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $357,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $659,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 329,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,863,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,405 shares of company stock worth $2,314,530 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

