Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35,600 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $111,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $4.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital set a $7.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.